Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of EQT, HOME, MDP and SOLY

NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EQT with Alta Resources Development.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HOME to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman for $36.00 in cash per share.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MDP with Gray Television for $14.50 per share in cash for each MDP share owned.

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQGS: SOLY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SOLY to Allergen Aesthetics for $22.60 in cash per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



