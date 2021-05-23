Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of EQT, HOME, MDP and SOLY

NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EQT with Alta Resources Development. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HOME to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman for $36.00 in cash per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MDP with Gray Television for $14.50 per share in cash for each MDP share owned. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Soliton Inc. (NASDAQGS: SOLY)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SOLY to Allergen Aesthetics for $22.60 in cash per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com