Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of FFWM, FVCB, IKNX, and SGAM

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
First Foundation Inc. (NasdaqGS: FFWM)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FFWM and TGRF. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. info@jlclasslaw.com.
FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FVCB)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. info@jlclasslaw.com.
IKONICS Corporation (NasdaqGS: IKNX)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IKNX to TeraWulf, Inc. for $5.00 in cash per share of IKNX owned. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. info@jlclasslaw.com.
Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS: SGAM)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SGAM with Redwood Intermediate, LLC. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. info@jlclasslaw.com.
© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com