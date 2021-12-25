Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of HXOH, OCDX, SEAC, and SKIL
Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of sale of HXOH to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 in cash per share of HXOH owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OCDX to Quidel Corporation for $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock of the combined company per share of OCDX.