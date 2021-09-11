Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of INOV, XENT, LMRK, and GTS
09/11/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INOV)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INOV to an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital for $41.00 in cash per share of INOV owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned.