Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of JAX, MOTN, SNR, and QADA

07/10/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

J. Alexander’s Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JAX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JAX to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share of JAX owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Motion Acquisition Corp. II (NasdaqCM: MOTN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MOTN with Ambulnz Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. (NYSE: SNR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SNR to Ventas, Inc. in which SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of SNR.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

QAD, Inc. (NasdaqGS: QADA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QADA to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. LLP, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS