Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of JCS, STAY, MFNC, and PEBO

NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JCS and Pineapple Energy, LLC. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: MFNC)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
People’s Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS : P EBO )
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376 Email: info@jlclasslaw.com