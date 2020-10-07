Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP), Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND), Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) and WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

10/07/2020 | 11:18am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRCP to Atlas Copco North America LLC for $7.00 per share.

If you are a PRCP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp for $33.00 per share.

If you are a STND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share.

If you are a VRTU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) - Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WPX to Devon Energy Corporation for 0.5165 DVN shares per share.

If you are a WPX or DVN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
