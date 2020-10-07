Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP), Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND), Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) and WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRCP to Atlas Copco North America LLC for $7.00 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp for $33.00 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) - Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WPX to Devon Energy Corporation for 0.5165 DVN shares per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a WPX or DVN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376 Email: info@jlclasslaw.com