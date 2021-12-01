Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ROG, RRD, TSC, and VG

12/01/2021 | 12:47pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ROG to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share of ROG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RRD to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for $8.52 in cash per share of RRD owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TSC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TSC to Raymond James Financial, Inc. for $6.00 in cash and 0.25 shares of Raymond James per share of TSC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NasdaqGS: VG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VG to Ericson for $21.00 in cash per share of VG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


HOT NEWS