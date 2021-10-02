Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of XLRN, DVCR, EBMT, and GTS

10/02/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleron Pharm Inc. (NASDAQGM: XLRN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XLRN to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 in cash per share of XLRN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Diversicare (OTC: DVCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DVCR to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 in cash per share of DVCR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NasdaqGM: EBMT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EBMT and First Community Bancorp, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aTEST : Italian
DJ
08:03aTEST : French
DJ
08:03aTEST : English
DJ
08:01aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Live Ventures, Generac, Longeveron, and AppHarvest and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against ATI, View, and Spectrum and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Koninklije Philips, PayPal, Boston Beer, and PolarityTE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Yalla, Sesen Bio, HyreCar, and loanDepot and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against SelectQuote, Katapult, and Waterdrop Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Annovis Bio, Cassava Sciences, and The Honest Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:58aCD&R wins $10 billion auction for UK supermarket Morrisons
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 d..
2Alphabet : Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his accoun..
3Citigroup executive Levkovich dies a month after being hit by car
4Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
5White House pushes U.S. airlines to mandate vaccines for staff by Dec. ..

HOT NEWS