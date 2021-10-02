Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of XLRN, DVCR, EBMT, and GTS

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleron Pharm Inc. (NASDAQGM: XLRN)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XLRN to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 in cash per share of XLRN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Diversicare (OTC: DVCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DVCR to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 in cash per share of DVCR owned.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NasdaqGM: EBMT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EBMT and First Community Bancorp, Inc.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned.

Contact: