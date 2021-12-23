Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQCM: SAVA), HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQCM: HYRE), loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE LDI), and Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQCM: LGVN)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQCM: SAVA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against Cassava alleging Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simulfilam’s efficacy had been overstated; (ii) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simulfilam’s efficacy were biased; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences’ business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQCM: HYRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of HyreCar alleging that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (ii) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (iii) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (iv) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (v) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (vi) as a result, HyreCar’s operations and prospects were misrepresented because HyreCar was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar’s purported gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), and net loss trajectories.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE LDI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against LDI alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) that the Company’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQCM: LGVN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against LGVN alleging that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lomecel-B was not as effective in treating aging frailty as Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Lomecel-B's clinical and commercial prospects with respect to aging frailty were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

