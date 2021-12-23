Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CTRX), Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

12/23/2021 | 12:53pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CTRX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against CTRX alleging that, throughout the Class Period, repeatedly Defendants falsely assured investors that the transition from on-premise to the cloud product was going smoothly and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, CTRX common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you are a CTRX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against Ginkgo alleging that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s failure to derive real revenue from third-party customers left it almost completely dependent on related parties; (2) as a result, most, if not all, of the Company’s revenue came from related parties the Company created, funded, or controlled through its ownership and board seats; (3) the Company was misclassifying and underreporting related party revenue in order to conceal the Company’s near total-dependence on related parties; (4) many of the Company’s new R&D partners are undisclosed related parties and/or façades; (5) as a result, the Company’s valuation was significantly less than Defendants disclosed to investors; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Ginkgo investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Owlet alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device; (2) that, as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an Owlet investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against Peloton alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly and falsely assured investors that the Company's positive results and growth would continue after the pandemic and that Defendants made false and misleading statements about the amount of inventory that Peloton held as well as the Company's ability to keep its inventory levels in line with substantial, sustained demand. The Complaint further alleges that, as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, Peloton common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you are a Peloton investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com


