Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RICK), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VNDA)

04/16/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on February 16, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that INO and certain officers made misleading statements about the Company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the Company’s share price and resulting in significant investor losses. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants capitalized on widespread COVID-19 fears by falsely claiming that Inovio had developed a vaccine for COVID-19. Plaintiffs alleged that Inovio’s stock price rose significantly in response to this disclosure, but plummeted when another company exposed Inovio’s misstatements and called for an SEC investigation into the claims.

If you are an INO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 29, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that the company and certain officers made misleading statements concerning MMSI’s business and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (b) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (c) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

If you are an MMSI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RICK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 31, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that the Company and certain officers made misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the Company; (3) that, as a result of investigations into the Company’s governance, the Company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an RICK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VNDA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 10, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that VNDA and certain officers made false statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; and (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If you are a VNDA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. LLP, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:13pH.R. 51, Washington, D.C. Admission Act
PU
03:12pBoeing 737 MAX Electrical Problem Affects More Locations on Aircraft
DJ
03:07pJPMORGAN CHASE  : 1Q21 Earnings Transcript
PU
03:05pNEW YORK TIMES  : Celebrating 15 Years of “The Book Review” Podcast
PU
03:05pNEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : IIROC Trade Resumption - NXR.UN
AQ
03:05pTrahan architects announces national aia interior architecture award
GL
03:04pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PR
03:04pRenowned Industry Leader Ilhan Dogan Joins Jeunesse Through Acquisition of Verway
BU
03:04pTHE ST. JOE COMPANY  : Releases a Video Showing Progress on Projects Currently in Development or Under Construction
BU
03:03pASTRAZENECA  : Quebec to deploy sound trucks in Montreal to announce mobile vaccine clinics
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, U.S. data
4Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
5Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ