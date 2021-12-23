Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FB), On24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF), Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX), and Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

12/23/2021 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of FB alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FB misrepresented its user growth; (2) FB knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to FB’s user base and growth; (3) FB did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of FB’s platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (5) FB has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a FB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

On24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against ONTF alleging that representations made in the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the ONTF’s IPO were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ONTF’s traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

If you are a ONTF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Silverback alleging that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you are an Silverback investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against SLQT alleging that Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an SLQT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com

 


Latest news "Companies"
01:00pDisclosure of received notification of The Capital Group Companies
AQ
01:00pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF ALFI, INC. (NASDAQCM : ALF), Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BLI), Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQGS: PLTK), and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: RVNC)
GL
01:00pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF ALFI, INC. (NASDAQCM : ALF), Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BLI), Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQGS: PLTK), and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: RVNC)
GL
12:59pWriter Joan Didion, chronicler of contemporary American society, dies at 87
RE
12:59pItaly, Intel intensify talks over $9 billion chip factory, sources say
RE
12:59pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF APPHARVEST, INC. (NASDAQGS : APPH), The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HNST), and PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQCM: PTE)
GL
12:58pOmicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says
RE
12:57pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : Approval by the Council of Ministers of the decree amending the Postal Law
PU
12:57pCYBEROPTICS : 3D InCites podcast with Francoise
PU
12:57pIAA : 2021 Year in Review
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
2Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS