Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FB), On24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF), Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX), and Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of FB alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FB misrepresented its user growth; (2) FB knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to FB’s user base and growth; (3) FB did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of FB’s platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (5) FB has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against ONTF alleging that representations made in the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the ONTF’s IPO were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ONTF’s traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Silverback alleging that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against SLQT alleging that Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

