Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of CRHC, DNAA, AKIC, and VCRA

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CRHC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CRHC and Allwyn Entertainment.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ: DNAA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DNAA and Akili Interactive.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AKIC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AKIC and DNEG.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VCRA to Stryker Corporation for $79.25 in cash per share of VCRA owned.

