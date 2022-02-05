Log in
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of EXTN, GDNSF, DNAC, and VHAQ

02/05/2022 | 09:09am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EXTN to Enerflex Ltd.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GDNSF to Verano Holdings Corp.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: DNAC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DNAC and ProKidney LP.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VHAQ)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VHAQ and Suneva Medical, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
