Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of POND, CTXS, CHWA, and TLMD

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE: POND)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of POND and MariaDB Corporation.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTXS to Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation for $104.00 in cash per share of CTXS.



CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CHWA and Wag Labs, Inc.



SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLMD to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of TLMD.



Contact: