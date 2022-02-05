Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of RICO, BREZ, ADOC, and MCAE

﻿NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RICO)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RICO and Kalera AS.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BREZ and D-Orbit SpA.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADOC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ADOC and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: MCAE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MCAE and ETAO International Group.

