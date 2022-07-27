Lift-maker Otis agrees to sell Russia business to local investment firm

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Lift-maker Otis Worldwide Corp
said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its Otis Russia
business to Russia-based investment company Ice Development.
"After carefully considering the global impacts and
consequences of the ongoing crisis and humanitarian tragedy
across Eastern Europe, including supply chain disruptions and
mounting regulations, we determined that Otis' ownership of our
business in Russia is no longer sustainable," Otis said in a
statement.
Scores of companies have opted to exit Russia or announced
plans to do so since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops
into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Otis stopped investments and taking new equipment orders in
Russia in March, and said the sale would provide more certainty
for local colleagues, customers and Otis shareholders.
"The agreement, subject to customary closing conditions, is
expected to close imminently," Otis said. "Upon transfer of
ownership, Ice Development expects to resume full production at
the Otis St Petersburg manufacturing site, under a new brand
name."
Otis, which reported second-quarter results on Wednesday,
said its Russia business was excluded from the company's 2022
outlook.
