Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Light rain, sun bode well for Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop

12/27/2021 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABIDJAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Above average rain, sun and only mild winds last week bode well for Ivory Coast's April-September cocoa mid-crop and the end of the October-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its dry season which runs from mid-November to March when downpours are scarce. Any rain during that period can bolster crops.

Farmers across the country said plenty of cherelles were developing on trees for a healthy crop come April. They said that while plenty of beans are being produced at this time, the main crop would likely start to trail off by the end of January.

"There was good rain. The mid-crop looks good because the Harmattan wind is mild and there are still a lot of pods on the trees for the main crop," said Olivier Monsan, who farms near Agboville.

The Harmattan blows dust off the Sahara between December and March, reducing humidity and reducing sunlight.

In the western region of Soubre, the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and Abengourou in the east, rainfall was above average, which farmers said would strengthen the development of new flowers and cherelles for the mid-crop.

In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central region of Yamousoukro, where it had not rained, and in the central region of Bongouanou, where rainfall was below average, farmers said growing conditions were good as the soil's moisture content remained high.

Weekly average temperature ranged from 25.9 to 29 Celsius degrees. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Edward McAllister, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aS&P 500 set to open near record high on strong retail sales report
RE
08:43aIran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says
RE
08:39aBoat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia's Aceh
RE
08:39aLight rain, sun bode well for Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop
RE
08:37aGold dips on dollar bounce; Omicron fears cap losses
RE
08:27aRising Omicron cases disrupt air travel, 800 more flights canceled
RE
08:22aSomalia's prime minister accuses president of 'coup attempt' in escalating dispute
RE
08:19aIsraeli hospital launches first test of second COVID-19 booster
RE
08:08aFuneral for Archbishop Tutu set for Jan. 1
RE
08:06aFactSet to buy CUSIP Global for nearly $2 bln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Notification of Major Holdings
5World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger

HOT NEWS