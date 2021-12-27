Light rain, sun bode well for Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop

ABIDJAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Above average rain, sun and only
mild winds last week bode well for Ivory Coast's April-September
cocoa mid-crop and the end of the October-March main crop,
farmers said on Monday.
The world's top cocoa producer is in its dry season which
runs from mid-November to March when downpours are scarce. Any
rain during that period can bolster crops.
Farmers across the country said plenty of cherelles were
developing on trees for a healthy crop come April. They said
that while plenty of beans are being produced at this time, the
main crop would likely start to trail off by the end of January.
"There was good rain. The mid-crop looks good because the
Harmattan wind is mild and there are still a lot of pods on the
trees for the main crop," said Olivier Monsan, who farms near
Agboville.
The Harmattan blows dust off the Sahara between December and
March, reducing humidity and reducing sunlight.
In the western region of Soubre, the southern regions of
Agboville and Divo, and Abengourou in the east, rainfall was
above average, which farmers said would strengthen the
development of new flowers and cherelles for the mid-crop.
In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central
region of Yamousoukro, where it had not rained, and in the
central region of Bongouanou, where rainfall was below average,
farmers said growing conditions were good as the soil's moisture
content remained high.
Weekly average temperature ranged from 25.9 to 29 Celsius
degrees.
