LighthousePE Makes Automated Mobile Proximity Engagement More Accessible with New Machine Learning Capabilities

The latest release of the mobile proximity engagement platform extends its capabilities to help businesses of any size strengthen customer loyalty and drive more repeat visits and sales.

To meet the constantly growing consumer expectations for businesses to balance privacy protection and personalization, LighthousePE today introduced the next generation of its mobile proximity engagement solution –– LighthousePE 3.0.

While access to solutions that are capable of delivering authentically personalized mobile experiences has historically been limited to national and global brands with significant marketing and IT resources, LighthousePE is leveling the playing field. The platform is unique in its ability to empower businesses outside of the Forbes 2000 to drive deeper consumer loyalty and growth in repeat visits and revenue with automated, hyper-personalized mobile push notifications, content and offers.

“While much of the attention surrounding consumer privacy tends to focus on increasing restrictions on the use of third-party data, what has been largely overlooked is the opportunity to shift focus to opt-in, first-party solutions that respect consumers’ privacy and help deliver the kind of value that creates customers for life, especially on mobile devices,” said LighthousePE CEO Andrew Steele. “Big brands already get this, and LighthousePE 3.0 strengthens our ability to deliver that to the rest of the market. What MailChimp and ConstantContact did to make email marketing accessible for the SMB and mid-market, LighthousePE is doing for mobile engagement.”

Incorporating more than two years of customer activity and millions of behavior and location data points, LighthousePE 3.0 represents a significant step forward in usability as well as an expansion of the platform’s machine learning capabilities. Among the new design and capabilities in LighthousePE 3.0 include:

An intuitive drag and drop visual editor to simplify and streamline the logic creation that automates message delivery

New Broadcasts module that enables precise audience segmentation and optimized delivery using dozens of behavioral data points along with key motivators such as time of day and location

Visual redemption codes and tracking incorporated directly into push notifications to measure customer use and campaign efficacy in real time

A dedicated back-of-house app for staff that puts customer data at their fingertips, allowing them to create personalized high-touch “wow” moments on the fly

Expanded support for the latest generation of Bluetooth beacon technologies, enabling hyper-precise indoor location awareness and notification when customers pick up and examine products on display

A customizable dashboard with more than 30 easy-to-use data visualization widgets

“LighthousePE has been an absolutely essential part of our client marketing and engagement strategy since we implemented it over two years ago,” said Kelly Heulsing, Founder & Owner of Ella Bliss Beauty Bar. “The new platform makes it even easier for us to automate the kind of true one-to-one personalized engagement that helps us maximize our staff and facility utilization. LighthousePE continues to consistently drive same-store sales growth across all of our locations.”

The LighthousePE platform was built from the ground up to stringently respect consumer privacy. It is a 100% opt-in-based technology, does not collect or store any personally identifiable information, and the company never shares or sells the data it collects to third parties. To learn more about LighthousePE, visit lighthousepe.ai.

About LighthousePE

LighthousePE is the proximity engagement platform that leverages patterns in location and behavioral data to enable businesses of any size to strengthen customer loyalty and drive more repeat business with automated and highly personalized mobile content and offers. Built on opt-in-based technology, LighthousePE enables truly compliant personalization at scale. For more information, visit lighthousepe.ai.

