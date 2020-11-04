Log in
Lighting Market to Showcase at Par Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

According to the latest report published by Technavio, the lighting market size is poised to grow by USD 9.77 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005248/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lighting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lighting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment facing direct and indirect COVID-19 impact.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Market Competitive Analysis:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous lighting manufacturing companies. Acuity Brands Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Hubbell Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • Although strong government support and incentive programs will offer immense growth opportunities, the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
  • To help clients improve their market position, this lighting market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. It offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies.
  • The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this lighting market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

This will help companies create strategies to make the most of their future growth opportunities.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

This report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

  • Acuity Brands Inc.
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Hubbell Inc.
  • IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.
  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Nichia Corp.
  • OSRAM Licht AG
  • Signify NV
  • Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Zumtobel Group AG

Global Lighting Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Impact:

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global lighting market 2020-2024 market is expected to have negative and inferior growth.

Industry Impact:

The industrials industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The industrials market will have an indirect impact due to the spread. Even if the spread of the virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2024:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive lighting market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in market dynamics
  • The growth of the lighting market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lighting market vendors

Download a free sample of the report with COVID-19 crisis and recovery analysis.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • General lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Backlighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • LED technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Traditional technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acuity Brands Inc.
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Hubbell Inc.
  • IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.
  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Nichia Corp.
  • OSRAM Licht AG
  • Signify NV
  • Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Zumtobel Group AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

