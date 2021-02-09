Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lightning Fast Delivery; OneRail Partners with Andy Jankowiak for the ARCA Menards Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona

02/09/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OneRail, a leading final mile delivery solution for retailers and product manufacturers, announced it has teamed up with short track racing star Andy Jankowiak for the ARCA Menards Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 32-year-old owner/driver hails from Tonawanda, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, where his family's racing roots run deep for two generations. Andy follows in his father's memories, Tony Jankowiak — a former regular in the NASCAR Modified racing circuit and a World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing champion at the New Smyrna Speedway. Jankowiak has experienced success in anything he's driven, including wins on the Race of Champions Modified Tour and the prestigious Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series, where he's won back-to-back titles in Atlantic City, the series crown jewel event.

OneRail is a fully automated delivery solution, connecting retailers and product distributors to an aggregated network of over 150 delivery companies and 6 million delivery drivers. OneRail provides a dependable, scalable, and affordable final mile delivery solution. Notable OneRail clients include American Tire Distributors (ATD), the leading tire distributor in North America, and Menards Home Improvement, title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Racing Series.

"Whether it's Modifieds, Midgets, or anything in between, I want to go out there and win. I've always been hands-on; I try to get the most out of the car at the shop with preparation. I try to stay in good shape, eat well… try to do all of the little things and hope it adds up to one big thing."

Jankowiak fits the mold of his car's former owner, NASCAR legend Ken Schrader, who has made a career of driving "anything, anywhere, anytime," so long as it has wheels. In April 2020, Jankowiak purchased a complete ARCA car from Schrader to compete in the season-opening ARCA 200 at Daytona and select events on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series calendar. "When I called Mr. Schrader, I thought it would be a long shot to acquire the car, but he worked with me to put this deal together; I can't thank him enough," stated Jankowiak. Like every obstacle and hurdle in his storied racing career, Jankowiak delivered, doing "whatever it took" to acquire and prepare his ARCA Menards Racing Series Ford for competition on the Daytona high banks.

Jankowiak shatters the mold of an up-and-coming NASCAR development driver. Commonly observed as a driver between 16 to 20 years old with financial backing from family, friends, and investors — that is not Andy Jankowiak. By day, Jankowiak is a pizza delivery driver. Enter OneRail, a leading delivery solution platform, which relies on the efforts of over 6 million drivers across its network. "When I saw Andy was putting this deal together to run Daytona, I wanted to be part of it somehow. I have watched Andy race since he was in his teens, and I know how hard he's worked, he's a racers racer, and I've never seen anybody work harder than Andy to climb the racing ladder." said OneRail Founder and CEO, Bill Catania. "Andy's role as a delivery driver means a lot to me. Delivery drivers have become an essential part of our workforce and economy. OneRail wouldn't be successful without drivers. Drivers like Andy make the world go round."

Jankowiak completed a successful test at the mid-January ARCA Menards Racing Series test at Daytona, placing 18th on the speed chart out of 49 entries. "The car was good, and it was my first time on a superspeedway, so I was in learning mode. We've worked tirelessly since the test to make improvements that will help the car in the draft – I can't thank Andy Seuss enough for the use of his shop and for his time and knowledge", stated Jankowiak. "I have an amazing team, Mike Dayton is my crew chief, and fellow Western New Yorker T.J. Majors is my spotter, I'll be in good hands."

Jankowiak's inaugural ARCA Menards Series race, the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Daytona, will be televised live on FS1 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

About OneRail

OneRail is a delivery orchestration platform providing real-time visibility, actionable data, and data-driven optimization capabilities for shippers. OneRail connects to the shipper's demand signal (POS, eCommerce, OMS, ERP), automating rate shopping across all final mile shipping modes (Courier, Parcel, LTL/FTL, Own Fleet), completely automating the dispatch and tracking of shipments to OneRail's connected network of over 120 final mile Couriers (6 million drivers), and 65 Parcel and LTL Carriers. The result of OneRail's centralized view of disparate final mile data enables data-driven delivery optimization, positively impacting the dependability, speed, and cost of final mile fulfillment. To learn more about OneRail or to inquire how OneRail can better help you increase your supply chain's competitive advantage, please visit us at www.OneRail.io.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:59aCOMIC BOOK : “Civil and Military Commercial Transport Aircraft – Volume 1”
PU
04:58aHUNTER TECHNOLOGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - HOC
AQ
04:58aKLÖCKNER & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:57aCoty seeks skin-care balm as makeup demand slump shaves millions off revenue
RE
04:57aIndia's January fuel demand falls as oil prices tick up
RE
04:57aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP. : Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production
EQ
04:57aPRESS RELEASE : Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production
DJ
04:55aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 09 Feb 2021
PU
04:55aGLASTON OYJ : Interim Report Q4/2020
PU
04:55aSAVILLS : Why we must consider manufacturing capability when it comes to the UK life science sector
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020
5S&P 500 : Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ