Lightning Fast Delivery; OneRail Partners with Andy Jankowiak for the ARCA Menards Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona

OneRail, a leading final mile delivery solution for retailers and product manufacturers, announced it has teamed up with short track racing star Andy Jankowiak for the ARCA Menards Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 32-year-old owner/driver hails from Tonawanda, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, where his family's racing roots run deep for two generations. Andy follows in his father's memories, Tony Jankowiak — a former regular in the NASCAR Modified racing circuit and a World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing champion at the New Smyrna Speedway. Jankowiak has experienced success in anything he's driven, including wins on the Race of Champions Modified Tour and the prestigious Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series, where he's won back-to-back titles in Atlantic City, the series crown jewel event.

OneRail is a fully automated delivery solution, connecting retailers and product distributors to an aggregated network of over 150 delivery companies and 6 million delivery drivers. OneRail provides a dependable, scalable, and affordable final mile delivery solution. Notable OneRail clients include American Tire Distributors (ATD), the leading tire distributor in North America, and Menards Home Improvement, title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Racing Series.

"Whether it's Modifieds, Midgets, or anything in between, I want to go out there and win. I've always been hands-on; I try to get the most out of the car at the shop with preparation. I try to stay in good shape, eat well… try to do all of the little things and hope it adds up to one big thing."

Jankowiak fits the mold of his car's former owner, NASCAR legend Ken Schrader, who has made a career of driving "anything, anywhere, anytime," so long as it has wheels. In April 2020, Jankowiak purchased a complete ARCA car from Schrader to compete in the season-opening ARCA 200 at Daytona and select events on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series calendar. "When I called Mr. Schrader, I thought it would be a long shot to acquire the car, but he worked with me to put this deal together; I can't thank him enough," stated Jankowiak. Like every obstacle and hurdle in his storied racing career, Jankowiak delivered, doing "whatever it took" to acquire and prepare his ARCA Menards Racing Series Ford for competition on the Daytona high banks.

Jankowiak shatters the mold of an up-and-coming NASCAR development driver. Commonly observed as a driver between 16 to 20 years old with financial backing from family, friends, and investors — that is not Andy Jankowiak. By day, Jankowiak is a pizza delivery driver. Enter OneRail, a leading delivery solution platform, which relies on the efforts of over 6 million drivers across its network. "When I saw Andy was putting this deal together to run Daytona, I wanted to be part of it somehow. I have watched Andy race since he was in his teens, and I know how hard he's worked, he's a racers racer, and I've never seen anybody work harder than Andy to climb the racing ladder." said OneRail Founder and CEO, Bill Catania. "Andy's role as a delivery driver means a lot to me. Delivery drivers have become an essential part of our workforce and economy. OneRail wouldn't be successful without drivers. Drivers like Andy make the world go round."

Jankowiak completed a successful test at the mid-January ARCA Menards Racing Series test at Daytona, placing 18th on the speed chart out of 49 entries. "The car was good, and it was my first time on a superspeedway, so I was in learning mode. We've worked tirelessly since the test to make improvements that will help the car in the draft – I can't thank Andy Seuss enough for the use of his shop and for his time and knowledge", stated Jankowiak. "I have an amazing team, Mike Dayton is my crew chief, and fellow Western New Yorker T.J. Majors is my spotter, I'll be in good hands."

Jankowiak's inaugural ARCA Menards Series race, the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Daytona, will be televised live on FS1 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

About OneRail

OneRail is a delivery orchestration platform providing real-time visibility, actionable data, and data-driven optimization capabilities for shippers. OneRail connects to the shipper's demand signal (POS, eCommerce, OMS, ERP), automating rate shopping across all final mile shipping modes (Courier, Parcel, LTL/FTL, Own Fleet), completely automating the dispatch and tracking of shipments to OneRail's connected network of over 120 final mile Couriers (6 million drivers), and 65 Parcel and LTL Carriers. The result of OneRail's centralized view of disparate final mile data enables data-driven delivery optimization, positively impacting the dependability, speed, and cost of final mile fulfillment. To learn more about OneRail or to inquire how OneRail can better help you increase your supply chain's competitive advantage, please visit us at www.OneRail.io.

