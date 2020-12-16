Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lightwave Logic Announces Breakthrough in Path Towards Future Chip-on-Board Packaged Polymer Platform

12/16/2020 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has developed a new sealant for its future Chip-on-Board (COB) packaged polymer platform.

The sealant, which blocks oxygen and other atmospheric gases, is a key step in the company's development towards a polymer modulator without a package, an important enabling technology for the industry. The company plans to develop the sealant for commercial implementation in its future modulators.  

Concerns about exposure to atmospheric gases have historically led electro-optic polymer companies to package their  modulators into hermetic gold-box packages, an expensive and bulky solution. Potential customers in the datacenter and telecommunication fiber optics markets for Lightwave Logic's modulator technology have expressed a preference for simpler, less costly, non-hermetic packaging. There is also a desire for co-packaging with other optical and electronic chips including silicon photonics chips. The ultimate goal is chip-on-board style packaging in which there is no chip package at all, and the chip is mounted directly on a circuit board.  Yet, the simplified packaging cannot be allowed to compromise the robustness and stability of solutions needed for high-speed fiber optic communications applications.

Recent results suggest that Lightwave Logic's recently developed electro-optic polymer sealant material displays encouraging barrier properties and is expected to translate to significant improvement in bare chip robustness against atmospheric gases, as compared to existing EO polymer commercial solutions in use today. While the initial measurements are highly promising,  the company plans to continue development work to further optimize the sealant material and barrier performance towards the chip-on-board goal.

"I am proud of our team for this exciting breakthrough – as having a sealant that prevents oxygen and other chemicals from reaching the polymer layers gives us an incredible degree of freedom in device design and packaging," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We can for the first time, to my knowledge, contemplate package-less chip-on-board solutions for polymers. These results truly open the door for a host of new opportunities and applications as we address customer feedback from our current technology platform."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.
Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:        
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman          
MZ Group - MZ North America 
949-259-4987
LWLG@mzgroup.us 
www.mzgroup.us 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-announces-breakthrough-in-path-towards-future-chip-on-board-packaged-polymer-platform-301194054.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Together with Enel X and NewMotion, FCA Italy launches “e-nterprise”, the electric mobility program for business
PU
08:41aTERRITORIAL GENERATING NO 1 : TGC-1 to Build Small HPP in Murmansk Oblast
PU
08:41aKROMEK : KMK Board Changes
PU
08:41aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 29, 2020
DJ
08:40aGotransverse Closes 2020 with Globalization, Business Intelligence, Ecosystem, and Personalization Features for Innovative Monetization Models
GL
08:40aNovo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited
GL
08:39aTokopedia undecided on SPAC merger, may opt for IPO
RE
08:39aGLADSTONE LAND : Acquires Farmland in Coastal California
PU
08:39aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Listeners in 11 Markets Can Now Ask Alexa to Play Podcasts—Here's How
PU
08:39aAPOLLO BANCORP : 2020 Fourth Quarter Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ