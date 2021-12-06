Log in
Lightweight, Short Handle, Easy Control: Expanded Purdy® Cub Brush™ Line Delivers an Excellent Painting Experience

12/06/2021 | 11:31am EST
Shorter, ergonomic handle makes it easier to create smooth, sharp lines even in tight spaces

Delivering precision and control, the Purdy® brand has added three new brushes to its Cub Brush™ line. With short, smooth alder wood handles that wick away moisture and have a comfortable ergonomic fit, the new Cub Brushes—available in 2-inch Nylox™, Clearcut® and Clearcut® Elite™—are lightweight and easy to control. The shorter handle allows painters to easily reach tight spaces when cutting in corners, painting cabinets and shelving, and doing trim work.

“Our new Cub Brushes, assembled with quality materials and handcrafted by skilled Purdy brushmakers, deliver an excellent painting experience,” said Jennie Kitchen, senior product manager, Purdy. “The brushes’ shorter handles and lightweight design make it easier for both paint professionals and DIYers to control the brush, while still delivering the optimal performance expected when using a Purdy applicator.”

Shorter handles have increased in popularity as professionals and DIYers look for paint brush options that provide better ergonomics. Purdy Cub Brushes are lightweight and easier to grip, allowing for greater control, comfort and precision in tight spaces.

Purdy Cub Brushes deliver optimal results for specific applications and types of paints or stains. The 2-inch Nylox Cub Brush is handcrafted with 100% nylon filaments for a smooth finish to any interior project, including windows, cabinets and doors. Each brush is carefully tipped and flagged to hold more paint and provide a smooth, even release.

The 2-inch Clearcut brush is formulated with a nylon/polyester blend and designed to create precise lines for cutting in. The 2-inch Clearcut Elite brush, also composed of a nylon/polyester blend, is ultra-stiff and works best with low-VOC coatings. Both brushes provide excellent cut-in ability for precision work around molding, trim, corners and ceilings.

The new additions to the Purdy Cub Brush line are now available at select traditional and online retailers. Go to Purdy.com/cub-brushes to find a retailer. Learn more at Purdy.com and be sure to check out Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more helpful content and how-to videos.

About the Purdy® Brand

Purdy is a leading brand of professional painting applicators for paint and decorating projects, delivering innovative products that provide the perfect finish. Since 1925, professional painters and skilled do-it-yourselfers have looked to Purdy for high-quality, handcrafted tools. Purdy offers premium paintbrushes, roller covers, extension poles, surface preparation tools and paint accessories for almost every application. Purdy strives on its commitment to quality, durability and performance. PROS demand … PURDY delivers.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy ®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.


© Business Wire 2021
