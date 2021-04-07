Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 Lightyear Capital, Oak HC/FT, and Greater Sum Ventures Announce Sale of Therapy Brands to KKR

04/07/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lightyear Capital LLC (“Lightyear”), Oak HC/FT, and Greater Sum Ventures (“GSV”) today announced that investment funds affiliated with Lightyear, Oak HC/FT, and GSV have signed a definitive agreement to sell Therapy Brands to KKR. Financial terms were not disclosed. Funds affiliated with Lightyear and Oak HC/FT acquired a majority stake in Therapy Brands in July 2018.

Therapy Brands provides practice management, integrated patient payments, revenue cycle management, patient engagement, tele-health and data management solutions for mental and behavioral health practices to support their clinical, administrative and billing needs. The Therapy Brands suite of software tools enables more than 28,000 practices in psychotherapy, applied behavioral analysis, substance use recovery, and physical therapy to streamline their practices and focus on their patients.

Kimberly O’Loughlin, CEO of Therapy Brands, said, “We are excited about partnering with KKR on the next chapter of growth as we work to make it easier for providers to spend more time and focus on delivering high quality care to patients. I want to thank the teams at Lightyear, Oak HC/FT and GSV for their invaluable support and investment to drive client growth, adoption of our value-added solutions and expand our portfolio with M&A.”

Mark F. Vassallo, Managing Partner of Lightyear, stated, “The investment in Therapy Brands reflects Lightyear’s ongoing thematic focus on the intersection of tech-enabled financial services and healthcare. Under our ownership, Therapy Brands has more than tripled in size through a combination of strong organic growth and nine strategic acquisitions. It has been a pleasure working with Kimberly and the Therapy Brands team, and we wish them continued success.”

Andrew Adams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, said, “When we invested in Therapy Brands in 2018, the software market for mental and behavioral health providers was extremely fragmented, populated by incomplete point solutions. Therapy Brands built an innovative end-to-end solution to successfully tackle this critical pain point in healthcare, and we’re excited to see all that the team accomplishes in this next chapter.”

Ross Croley, CEO and Founder of GSV, added, “It’s gratifying to have shepherded Therapy Brands since its inception in 2017 and now to celebrate all the company’s achievements within mental and behavioral health. We’re proud of this successful evolution in technology and all it means for both the providers and patients of this vital healthcare sector.”

William Blair and TripleTree are acting as financial advisors and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as legal advisor to Therapy Brands.

About Therapy Brands

At a time when the topics of digital connectivity and access to care are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping practitioners with effective solutions to address the growing needs of mental and behavioral health, substance use recovery, applied behavior analysis and rehabilitation populations. Through purpose-built, fully integrated practice management and HER solutions provided by Therapy Brands, healthcare providers can improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL. For more information, please visit us at: https://www.therapybrands.com/.

About Lightyear Capital LLC

Founded in 2000, Lightyear Capital is a financial services-focused private equity firm based in New York. Through its affiliated private equity funds, Lightyear makes primarily control investments in North America-based, middle-market companies across the financial services spectrum, including asset and wealth management, banking, brokerage, healthcare financial services, insurance, payments and processing, and specialty finance. The firm brings focus and discipline to its investment process, as well as operating, transaction and strategic management experience, along with significant contacts and resources beyond capital. For more information, please visit www.lycap.com.

About Oak HC/FT

Founded in 2014, Oak HC/FT is the premier venture growth-equity fund investing in Healthcare Information & Services ("HC") and Financial Services Technology ("FT"). With $3.3 billion in assets under management, we are focused on driving transformation in these industries by providing entrepreneurs and companies with strategic counsel, board-level participation, business plan execution and access to our extensive network of industry leaders. Oak HC/FT is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with offices in Boston and San Francisco. Follow Oak HC/FT on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Medium.

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and proven operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pAEGIS BRANDS  : Announces Shareholder Approval of Sale of Second Cup Coffee Co. to Foodtastic
AQ
05:51pIGM FINANCIAL INC.  : Announces March 2021 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement
AQ
05:50pPETRO RIO S A  : Notice to the market - march 2021 operational data
PU
05:50pAurania Resources Announces Closing of C$1.25M Private Placement
NE
05:50pFresh Promise Foods Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split and Name Change
NE
05:49pJABIL  : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 1.700% Senior Notes Due 2026
BU
05:48pMENE  : Menē Inc. Announces Closing of Debt Retirement
AQ
05:47pPREMIER GOLD MINES  : Equinox Gold Completes Acquisition of Premier Gold Mines, i-80 Gold Created
AQ
05:47pAMYRIS  : Announces Proposed Public Offering (Secondary And Primary) Of Common Stock
PR
05:47pEldorado Gold Completes Acquisition of QMX Gold
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
4BP PLC : ANALYSIS: High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ