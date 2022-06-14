Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Lightyear' star Chris Evans calls critics of on-screen representation 'idiots'

06/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
'Lightyear' UK premiere in London

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's new animated Pixar movie "Lightyear" features a gay couple, the latest step by the company to show traditionally under-represented groups on the big screen.

Actor Chris Evans, who voices the main character in "Lightyear," applauded moves to reflect all types of people and said those who react negatively should be disregarded.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans said in an interview with Reuters Television ahead of the debut of "Lightyear" in theaters on Friday.

"Every time there's been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that's what makes us good," he added.

"Lightyear" was banned in the United Arab Emirates because it depicts homosexuality, and Disney has been unable to secure permission to show the movie in 13 other Middle Eastern and Asian countries [L1N2XW2X0].

The movie is Pixar's imagining of the movie that inspired the toy version of Buzz Lightyear featured in the acclaimed "Toy Story" franchise.

Evans voices Buzz Lightyear, a legendary space ranger. Buzz's close friend in the film is a female space ranger who marries another woman. A scene showing milestones in the couple's relationship includes a brief kiss.

"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs," Evans said. "I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

Producer Galyn Susman asked why viewers "don't get more upset showing failed relationships."

In "Lightyear," "We have a relationship here which lasts an entire lifetime. It's loving, it's supportive and it shows Buzz exactly what he doesn't have and that's the whole point.

"We should all be so lucky to have that kind of relationship in our life," she added.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Rollo Ross


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pBrazil's Petrobras to postpone price hike until after tax cut vote -sources
RE
05:50pNorth Carolina school's requirement that girls wear skirts unconstitutional, court rules
RE
05:47pU.S. allows some Russian energy-related transactions until Dec. 5
RE
05:46pZendesk in talks to settle with activist investor Jana Partners - WSJ
RE
05:45pKorean pop band BTS taking a break to work on solo projects
RE
05:43pHouse passes bill expanding Supreme Court security
RE
05:43p'Lightyear' star Chris Evans calls critics of on-screen representation 'idiots'
RE
05:43pFed risk drubs stocks; dollar, bond yields soar
RE
05:41pBiden touts temporary grain silos on Ukraine border to help exports
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.36% to 98.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -offic..
2Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
3DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view
4Analyst recommendations: NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
5Billionaire-founder Harold Hamm offers to take Continental private in $..

HOT NEWS