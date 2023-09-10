TORONTO (Reuters) - American rapper and song writer Lil Nas X hopes his fans get to the "real me," behind the stage persona through his new documentary film, the musician told reporters at the 43 Toronto Film Festival on Saturday night.

Nas X, whose given name is Montero Lamar Hill, is the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award for his song "Old Town Road."

The biographical documentary "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero," directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, follows the star on tour, capturing his relationship with his fans. Along the way it brings together Nas's journey of owning up his identity as a black queer artist.

"I want my fans to see the real me - I am someone who is always joking and making fun 24/7, so through this film they can take what they want to," Nas told reporters at the red carpet. The film also is an end of an era of his life and the beginning of a new one, he said.

"This film is so immediate in the sense the state of mind where I am in... a bit confused." Nas said.

Estrada told Reuters the film is structured around the idea of transformation, where Nas and his fans represent owning up to one's identity and becoming the person one is meant to be.

"The fans of Nas have embraced his message about becoming that person you are meant to be, acknowledging all the parts of yourself that you love and fear," Estrada said.

