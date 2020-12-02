Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lilly to supply 650,000 more doses of COVID-19 drug to U.S. government

12/02/2020 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday the U.S. government has purchased 650,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody drug for $812.5 million.

The doses will be delivered through Jan. 31, with at least 350,000 delivered in December, the company said.

The drug has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, and the government bought 300,000 doses in October.

The new purchase is part of a U.S. government deal to secure nearly 1 million doses of Lilly's bamlanivimab, a treatment similar to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody therapy that U.S. President Donald Trump received in October during his illness.

The treatments belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that are manufactured copies of antibodies created by the body to fight against an infection.

Lilly anticipates manufacturing up to one million doses of bamlanivimab by the end of 2020 for use around the world through early next year.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 3.09% 69.63 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -1.74% 505.13 Delayed Quote.36.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pUGANDA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Uganda Can Benefit from the Demographic Dividend by Investing More in Education, Health
PU
05:46pUganda's GDP Contracts under COVID-19, Investing in Uganda's Youth Key to Recovery
PU
05:46pMONITORING SMALL-SCALE CROSS-BORDER TRADE IN AFRICA : Issues, Approaches, and Lessons
PU
05:46pWORLD BANK : Trade Watch
PU
05:41pNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Bank Lending Survey – Third Quarter 2020
PU
05:19pU.S. Congress passes bill that could delist Chinese stocks from U.S. markets
RE
05:14pLilly to supply 650,000 more doses of COVID-19 drug to U.S. government
RE
05:11pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : and partners advocate for inclusive food systems to combat rural poverty
PU
05:11pBrexit trade deal could come in the next few days, BBC says
RE
05:11pEU faces French regulator call to fix derivatives to limit Brexit blow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
2Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
4Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ