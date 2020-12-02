Lilly to supply 650,000 more doses of COVID-19 drug to U.S. government

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday
the U.S. government has purchased 650,000 additional doses of
its COVID-19 antibody drug for $812.5 million.
The doses will be delivered through Jan. 31, with at least
350,000 delivered in December, the company said.
The drug has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for emergency use, and the government bought
300,000 doses in October.
The new purchase is part of a U.S. government deal to secure
nearly 1 million doses of Lilly's bamlanivimab, a treatment
similar to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody
therapy that U.S. President Donald Trump received in October
during his illness.
The treatments belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal
antibodies that are manufactured copies of antibodies created by
the body to fight against an infection.
Lilly anticipates manufacturing up to one million doses of
bamlanivimab by the end of 2020 for use around the world through
early next year.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)