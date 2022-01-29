Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project - P163794

The objective of the Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project for Malawi is to increase access to improved water services and safely managed sanitation services in Lilongwe City. There are four components to the project, the first component being water distribution network rehabilitation, expansion and NRW reduction. This component involves investments in priority network rehabilitation to remove bottlenecks, increase hydraulic capacity of the existing...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

