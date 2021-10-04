Log in
Limbix : to Present Efficacy Data From SparkRx Digital Therapeutic Clinical Trial in Adolescents With Moderate to Severe Depressive Symptoms at 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition Virtual Experience

Limbix, a prescription digital therapeutic company developing mental health treatments for adolescents, today announced Benjamin Alouf, M.D., chief medical officer of Limbix, will present clinical data demonstrating the efficacy of SparkRx in adolescents with moderate to severe depressive symptoms at the upcoming American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference. The virtual conference begins Oct. 8.

The safety and efficacy data will be featured in a poster presentation, to be made available to attendees in track VH1410, the Section on Advances in Therapeutics and Technology Program.

SparkRx is a digital therapeutic rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy, a proven therapeutic modality to assist with the symptoms of depression and other mental health disorders. The AAP results presentation comes in advance of Limbix’s release of SparkRx under the U.S. FDA’s Enforcement Policy during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Attendees of the AAP National Conference can learn more about SparkRx and connect with Limbix by visiting the company’s virtual booth.

About SparkRx

Limbix SparkRx is a cognitive behavioral therapy-based digital therapeutic program for teens and young adults experiencing symptoms of depression. SparkRx provides clinicians with an immediate, safe and discreet adjunct treatment option to offer their patients. SparkRx, which was made to be completed over the course of multiple weeks, aims to overcome common barriers to mental healthcare accessibility and meets young people in a comfortable format – their smartphone. The self-guided program teaches skills like mood tracking, behavioral activation, problem solving and mindfulness. Limbix’s interdisciplinary team designed SparkRx alongside subject matter experts in adolescent psychology with the scientific rigor, clinical expertise and digital innovation needed to set it apart in the field. For more information about SparkRx, please visit https://www.SparkRx.com/.

About Limbix

Limbix is a prescription digital therapeutic company passionate about creating mental health treatments for adolescents. The Limbix team is uniquely suited to develop prescription digital therapeutics, as its diverse team of clinicians, product designers, researchers, and engineers understand the value of pairing clinical expertise with technological innovation. Their first digital therapeutic, Limbix SparkRx, will be available soon for licensed healthcare professionals to offer to patients nationwide.

For more information about Limbix, please visit https://www.limbix.com.

