Limit on U.S. Debt, Untouched in Democrats' Covid Aid Bill, Looms Later in the Year

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Democrats chose not to include an increase in the federal debt ceiling in President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, leaving the often-contentious issue to be addressed later this year.

The decision means Democrats will either have to include a debt-limit increase in a second tax-and-spending package that is likely to pass along party lines or negotiate with Republicans to have it added to another bill.

If Congress doesn't act by late summer or early fall, the U.S. will run out of legal borrowing capacity, according to an estimate from the Bipartisan Policy Center. Such a full breach, which has never occurred, could have significant but unpredictable effects on financial markets.

In 2011, when Republicans demanded policy changes in exchange for a higher debt limit, stock prices fell amid the uncertainty and a downgrade of the U.S. debt rating by Standard & Poor's.

Democrats are advancing President Biden's coronavirus relief bill using a process known as budget reconciliation, which would let them increase the federal debt ceiling without any Republican support.

The debt limit constrains government borrowing but doesn't prevent Congress from making taxing and spending choices that cause the debt to rise. The limit has been suspended until the end of July, when it will automatically reset to cover all borrowing through that point. The limit is expected to reset at a level above $27 trillion, a figure that includes debt held by the public and intragovernmental debt.

To get the debt-limit increase in the aid bill, Democrats would have needed to include authorization for it in the budget resolution they already adopted. Some lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D., Md.), had expected a debt-ceiling increase, but the language was left out.

""There's no need to do it now," Rep. John Yarmuth (D., Ky.), chairman of the House Budget Committee, said Friday.

Waiting will give lawmakers more time to monitor economic and budget projections as they determine how large an increase or how long a suspension might be warranted.

"It just gives us another four months or so to see how things look," Mr. Yarmuth said.

Congress created the debt ceiling in 1917 to remove itself from day-to-day financial management, giving the Treasury Department authority to borrow up to a set amount rather than passing legislation for each debt issuance. The limit has been raised or modified 98 times, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Sometimes, debt-limit increases were tacked on to must-pass legislation. Other times they weren't, as lawmakers used the limit as leverage for other policy aims.

In 2011, Republicans propelled by the Tea Party movement took control of the House and refused to raise the limit without spending cuts. Days before the limit was reached, then-President Barack Obama and Congress reached a deal to cut federal spending. U.S. stocks fell during and after the showdown. Congress nearly breached the limit in 2013 during a debate over the Affordable Care Act.

The Government Accountability Office estimated that the 2013 episode cost the government between $38 million and $70 million in higher borrowing costs as investors got nervous, pushing up yields on government securities.

After those episodes, more Democrats called for repealing the debt limit, arguing that the prospect of a default on trillions of dollars in U.S. Treasury securities could create havoc in global financial markets. But those efforts haven't advanced.

"The debt limit is a ticking time bomb to our economy and the world economy," said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Pa.), who has sponsored a repeal bill. "I will continue to push for raising the debt ceiling, or eliminating it, as soon as possible."

In 2019, Congress suspended the debt ceiling through July 31, 2021. After that, the Treasury Department can still use a variety of financing techniques to stave off default. The duration of those measures is more uncertain than usual given the state of the economy, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Democrats could include a debt-limit increase in a second round of reconciliation, which could also include infrastructure spending and tax increases. That could be a complicated legislative endeavor, and negotiations could bring lawmakers close to the debt-limit deadline.

The Treasury Department may begin taking steps this spring to prepare for the debt limit's reinstatement. That includes drawing down its cash balance from $1.7 trillion at the start of the year to roughly $134 billion, the level it was at before the debt limit was suspended in August 2019. Treasury maintained a larger cash balance over the past 10 months to ensure it can quickly disburse government funds during the pandemic.

