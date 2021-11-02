Limited interest-rate sensitivity amongst homeowners
News - November 2021 - No. 3
Authors
Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject
Financial stability; household balance sheets; Housing finance
Type
News
Year
2021
Published
2 November 2021
The interest-rate sensitivity of Danish homeowners has decreased in the period from 2009 to 2019. These are among the conclusions of a new Working Paper in which Stine Ludvig Bech, Simon Juul Hviid og Jakob Guldbæk Mikkelsen from Danmarks Nationalbank have analysed, how homeowners will be affected by an interest-rate increase.
