Limited interest-rate sensitivity amongst homeowners

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Financial stability ; household balance sheets ; Housing finance Type News Year 2021 Published 2 November 2021

The interest-rate sensitivity of Danish homeowners has decreased in the period from 2009 to 2019. These are among the conclusions of a new Working Paper in which Stine Ludvig Bech, Simon Juul Hviid og Jakob Guldbæk Mikkelsen from Danmarks Nationalbank have analysed, how homeowners will be affected by an interest-rate increase.

