Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Limited interest-rate sensitivity amongst homeowners

11/02/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Limited interest-rate sensitivity amongst homeowners News - November 2021 - No. 3
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Financial stability; household balance sheets; Housing finance
Type News
Year 2021
Published 2 November 2021
The interest-rate sensitivity of Danish homeowners has decreased in the period from 2009 to 2019. These are among the conclusions of a new Working Paper in which Stine Ludvig Bech, Simon Juul Hviid og Jakob Guldbæk Mikkelsen from Danmarks Nationalbank have analysed, how homeowners will be affected by an interest-rate increase.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54aHELLOFRESH : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating
MD
03:53aSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA : Declaration relative au nombre d'actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social
DJ
03:53aSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA : Declaration relative to the number of shares and voting rights making up the issued capital
DJ
03:52aBP raises share buybacks by $1.25 billion after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit
RE
03:51aChina stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
03:51aDIAGEO : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
03:51aThe long-term plan remains in challenging times
AQ
03:51aCRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : Moving to continuous listing
AQ
03:51aNew TV Channel Shop LC Available in HD via SES on ASTRA 19.2 Degrees East
BU
03:50aELON MUSK : Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
2Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
3Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: 9M Growth of 9.8% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin +0.6..
5California Judge Rules That Teva Did Not Cause a Public Nuisance or Mak..

HOT NEWS