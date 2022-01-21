Log in
Limited-time-only!! Kensin's ART OF WAR's Online Shop Offers Special Products Limited to the Japan's Great Berserk Exhibition From Dec. 11 - Feb. 05!!

01/21/2022 | 04:01am EST
Kensin Co., Ltd., with original brand ART OF WAR, Japan’s leading craft maker of limited-edition, high-end figurines based on manga characters and Japanese historical figures, is pleased to announce its collaboration with “The Great Berserk Exhibition, Kentaro Miura: 32 Years of Artistry”, Osaka, Japan.
Also, limited products are specially provided for oversea customers in ART OF WAR’s online shop, limited to December 11th, 2021 to February 5th, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005472/en/

Berserk Limited Items (Graphic: Business Wire)

Berserk Limited Items (Graphic: Business Wire)

The major retrospective showcases the dark fantasy world depicted in the bestselling Berserk manga comics authored and illustrated by the late Mr. Kentaro Miura, who sadly passed away in May of last year.

Kensin’s collaboration with the exhibition covers Berserk figures and models produced under Kensin’s ART OF WAR brand over the past twenty years. These will be on public display for the first time ever.
Kensin is also offering a number of Berserk products for sale at the exhibition.

[Beherit Exhibition]
Our skilled artisans meticulously paint every fully hand-crafted Beherit, turning out a color finish only made possible by Kensin’s ART OF WAR craftspeople. The three-dimensional facial features make these Beherit models seem alive in every detail.
Despite it only being four centimetres in height, we have succeeded in applying our finest art techniques to add a mystic sparkle into the Beherit’s blue eyes. We have created a product that you will never tire of!
https://www.art-of-war.jp/product/830

[Limited T-Shirts]
From the design to the material all selected. The design from our original concept of product development, to show the image of the Great Berserk Exhibition. It is highly recommended to wear it at the same time with the accessories produced by AOW so that the world view of the original can be perfectly reproduced.
The color and shape are very conservative, suitable for everyday wear. From the material to the process, all are made in Japan, reflecting the essence of the original work with the highest quality.
https://www.art-of-war.jp/product-list/78

About Kensin
Kensin Co., Ltd. was established in 1997 and designs and manufactures character figures, statues and high-quality artwork reproductions, including manga classics, Berserk, Gantz, and Fist of the North Star under license.
https://www.art-of-war.jp/


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS