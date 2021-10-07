Log in
Lincoln International : Adds Cyril d'Assigny as Managing Director

10/07/2021 | 08:46am EDT
Further strengthens the firm’s global advisory capabilities in agriculture and food and beverage in France

Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Cyril d'Assigny has joined the firm’s Paris office as a Managing Director in the Consumer Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005228/en/

Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Cyril d'Assigny has joined the firm’s Paris office as a Managing Director in the Consumer Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 15 years of experience, Cyril will focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), specializing in the agricultural-food sector. He will provide advisory services to clients involved in the entire agricultural value chain, such as fast-moving consumer goods companies, family-owned businesses, co-ops and private equity firms. Cyril’s breadth of experience as both an entrepreneur and leading the M&A strategy for publicly listed corporations will enable him to develop constructive and creative solutions for clients that are sensitive to any strategic issues their companies are facing.

“Cyril has extensive knowledge of the agricultural-food sector and a clear vision on how the industry will evolve both in France and internationally,” stated Dominique Lecendreux, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International France. “His background and ability to operate in a fast and dynamic market will be a great addition to Lincoln’s Paris office and Lincoln’s global team of food and beverage experts. We look forward to having him join the team.”

Before joining Lincoln, Cyril was the Head of M&A at Bel Société Anonyme (ENXTPA:FBEL). Previously, he was a Managing Director at Sodica (Groupe Crédit Agricole) and a Director in Deloitte’s corporate finance team, where he was responsible for the firm’s food and beverage network. Prior to that, Cyril pursued entrepreneurial ventures, founding a mortgage loan website and serving as the leverage buyout manager of a franchise chain in Europe with 120 stores. Cyril earned an executive specialized master’s degree with concentrations in finance and tax engineering from ESCP Business School and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the Sorbonne Université.

Cyril commented, “I look forward to joining the Lincoln International platform, bringing my years of experience addressing the global challenges facing the agricultural value chain with creative M&A solutions. I am particularly inspired to help companies and their shareholders who aim to scale their business while maintaining profitability. Lincoln’s collaborative culture provides the optimal environment for me to follow my passion of finding new routes of growth and value creation for my clients, supporting them in the achievement of successful M&A transactions.”


© Business Wire 2021
