Lincoln International : Adds Jennifer Press as Managing Director

Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Press has joined the firm’s Valuations & Opinions Group as a Managing Director.

Jen brings to Lincoln over two decades of experience across the gamut of fixed income structured products and the related underlying asset classes, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) as well as other asset backed securities (ABS). Jen utilizes her expertise to provide advisory and valuation services to private equity sponsors, credit funds, hedge funds, banks, insurance companies, specialty finance companies, administrators and trustees.

“We are pleased to welcome Jen to the firm,” stated Ron Kahn, Managing Director and Co-head of Lincoln’s Valuations & Opinions Group. “The Valuations & Opinions Group has experienced tremendous growth during the last few years and Jen’s proficiency will enable us to further expand the breadth of services we are now able to provide our clients.”

Before joining Lincoln, Jen was a Managing Director at Duff & Phelps in its alternative asset advisory practice for over 10 years. Previously, she was a Senior Trader and Portfolio Manager for Tower Research Capital’s Distressed Mortgage and ABS Fund. Jen received a Master of Science in computational finance from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, a Bachelor of Science in economics with concentrations in finance, accounting and information systems from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania’s Engineering School.

Jen commented, “I am delighted to join Lincoln at a time when the firm’s valuations practice is making great strides. I look forward to the opportunity to drive continued growth and leverage my extensive network and experience to provide creative and thoughtful solutions that address our clients’ challenges.”

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 700 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

