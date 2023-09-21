BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has spoken out in favor of extending the electricity price brakes until the end of April 2024, but at the same time called for the VAT on natural gas to be raised again as early as the beginning of the year. The early increase of the VAT rate on gas from seven to 19 percent is provided for in his draft federal budget 2024, Lindner told the "Rheinische Post" (Friday).

He added that the earlier increase in the VAT rate would also be bearable for private households and businesses if, on the other hand, they were further relieved by the extension of the electricity price brakes. "Since the price brakes are to remain in place according to the common view of the federal government, private households and businesses will nevertheless continue to have protection against ruinous price spikes," the FDP leader said. The extension of the electricity price brakes, which were previously due to expire at the end of the year, until spring 2024 had previously been called for by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). It would still have to be approved by the Bundestag.

The electricity and gas price brakes cap the price of a large proportion of household consumption. The upper limit of the price brake is 40 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity and 12 cents per kilowatt hour for gas. .

The increase in the VAT rate on gas was previously not planned until spring 2024. The increase, which has been brought forward by three months, will generate additional revenue that will also benefit the federal states, Lindner argues. According to his figures, the states will receive more than one billion euros in additional revenue as a result in 2024.

Lindner wants to reduce the tax burden for companies by a good six billion euros a year as part of the Growth Opportunities Act. Several states had opposed this because they feared reduced tax revenues. The shortfall in revenue from the Growth Opportunities Act would be fully compensated for by the higher VAT rate for gas that would be brought forward, Lindner said: "I hope that the states will thus be able to overcome their reservations about a revival of the economic climate."/sl/DP/zb