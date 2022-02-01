Lineal Services Achieves 2021 SOC 2® Type II Report

DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineal, a global AI-powered legal technology services company, successfully completed its 2021 System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II examination and earned its SOC 2 report, reinforcing its commitment to compliance with industry standards for managing enterprise data.

Since its inception in 2009, Lineal has operated at the leading edge of digital forensics, cybersecurity, and eDiscovery technology for hundreds of law firms and Fortune 500 companies. Lineal leverages core multi-user applications including Relativity and Nuix, which enable the processing and delivery of eDiscovery services (data analytics, data hosting, and data processing), managed document review, and digital forensics (data collection, data recovery, and cell site analysis).

"Digital transformation has fueled the need for SOC 2 examinations to ensure a company's services are provided in a secure and reliable manner," said Kent Teague, Chairman and CEO of Lineal. "This third-party validation is crucial to Lineal and its clients, as well as to any service provider operating in the legal space today."

The SOC 2 examination process is conducted by independent auditors who evaluate an organization's unique data processing systems and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place. The resulting SOC 2 report is often the primary document that security and IT departments rely upon to assess a vendor's security risk. To comply with SOC 2, Lineal demonstrated it had established stringent policies and procedures in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy.

"Our goal is for our partners and users to never have to think about whether Lineal is secure," said TJ Collins, COO of Lineal. "We do more than talk about security and privacy — we proactively test and validate that our systems and controls for handling client data are secure. We are proud of our internal team for succe­ssfully completing the rigorous six-month audit without exceptions."

Lineal is committed to performing additional SOC 2 examinations in future years and plans to continue to invest in best-in-class safety measures to deliver enterprise-grade, secure solutions to clients.

About Lineal — Lineal Services (www.linealservices.com) is a global legal data services organization leveraging AI and process-driven workflows to solve litigation, privacy, compliance, DSAR, information governance, and cyber issues for law firms and corporations. Established in London and with offices throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Lineal has been delivering pioneering solutions since 2009.

For media inquiries, please contact Marketing at marketing@linealservices.com.

Learn more about us or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.