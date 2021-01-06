Log in
Linesight : Leads Collaboration of Major Pharmaceutical Companies on Benchmarking Data

01/06/2021 | 10:07am EST
Linesight is seeking others to join Merck, AstraZeneca, BMS, Pfizer, GSK, Ipsen, Viatris and Wuxi

Multinational consultancy firm, Linesight, announced today that it is leading a collaboration with the major pharmaceutical companies on benchmarking data. Merck, AstraZeneca, BMS, Pfizer, GSK, Ipsen, Viatris, Wuxi and others are already participating in this global effort to collate capital project benchmarking costs, schedule intelligence and analysis in a central, independent, confidential fashion. Linesight is now seeking others to join this important initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005538/en/

“Connecting the world’s leading life sciences organizations means that we are enabling peer and market alignment by providing valuable cost and schedule intelligence on all major projects. The information is collated in a confidential manner ensuring that the participants receive critical benchmarking data to gauge their investment levels. The more project data we collate the more valuable it will be to the industry at large which is why we are seeking further companies to get involved. This is a hugely significant initiative, and one which will have global impact for many years to come.” said Nigel Barnes, Director of Life Sciences EMEA, Linesight.

Commenting on the initiative, Steve White, Leader of Global Estimating and Control at Merck said “Benchmarking data is essential to gauge the capital effectiveness of our projects both internally and externally with other pharmaceutical companies.”

Steve Townsend, Director Project Controls, Global Capital Projects, GSK also added “As we seek to continuously improve our project scoping and delivery, we must understand how we compare to our peers within the industry. Participating in this program offers us the necessary access to key, comparative data and should provide us with improved confidence.”

To participate in this program please contact lifesciences@linesight.com

ENDS

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational consultancy firm with over 45 years' experience, providing cost, schedule, program and project management services to a multitude of sectors including Life Sciences, Commercial, Data Centers, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight’s specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for their clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com


© Business Wire 2021
