Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Linesight's Commodity Report Sees U.S. Prices Dropping for Construction Materials in 2022

12/16/2021 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After pandemic and supply chain issues sent prices soaring, a return to moderate prices is expected in the new year

Linesight, a global construction consultancy firm, sees construction commodity prices in the United States declining in 2022 after experiencing hyperinflation earlier this year. It also expects total U.S. construction spending to top $1.707 trillion in the new year, a nearly 4% increase from 2021. The findings are part of Linesight's third-quarter Commodity Report and price forecast, based on interviews with nearly 160 industry experts across the globe.

From late 2020 to mid-2021, commodity prices for construction materials like lumber, steel, copper, and concrete surged to unprecedented levels. There were several factors behind the growth in prices. The pandemic disrupted production cycles and impacted the supply chain. Forest fires in the United States and Canada disrupted timber harvests and operations at sawmills. Strikes, labor shortages, and soaring energy prices affected the availability of both copper and steel products.

While many of these challenges are still present, Linesight sees declines in prices between the third and fourth quarters and will continue to see downward price pressures in 2022. Following are some highlights of the report.

Lumber prices jumped nearly 28% in 2021 compared to 2020 and were one of the most affected construction materials globally. However, as production ramped up throughout this year, prices declined. Linesight expects a moderation of lumber prices of over 5% compared to current prices in the new year.

Steel prices peaked at around $1,800/MT in July, a 200% increase from 2020, driven by demand for finished products like durable goods and automobiles. Linesight forecasts that prices will decline by 5% in 2022 as the U.S. steel industry remains insulated from the rise in energy prices.

"We see many of the inflationary pressures behind the surge in prices for construction materials easing significantly in 2022 as supply chain and labor issues get resolved," said Patrick Ryan, Executive Vice President, Americas, Linesight. "This decline in material prices will help sustain construction activity, which we expect to rise significantly in the new year."

Please request a copy of the report using the Linesight Commodity Report form here.

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 45 years' experience, providing cost, schedule, program, and project management services to a multitude of sectors including Life Sciences, Commercial, Data Centers, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Retail. Linesight's specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide better predictability of project outcomes, faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency, and maximum monetary value for its clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pAirbus lands Air France-KLM jet order, capping trio of deals
RE
01:51pINDIGENOUS ROOTS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:50pCautious clean-up on La Palma as hopes rise for end to volcano eruption
RE
01:50pPeople can confidently recall false memories, expert testifies at Maxwell trial
RE
01:49pMajor tech companies struggle to plug holes in logging software
RE
01:49pU.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices
RE
01:49pGARTNER : New “Tech Talk” Interview Series from Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP) Coming in January
PU
01:49pPOSTE ITALIANE S P A : Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e Poste Italiane approve the terms of the new postal savings agreement
PU
01:49pIRONNET : Anatomy of a Log4j Attack
PU
01:49pNATIONAL GRID : Encourages Customers to Learn How to Identify, Prevent and Remedy Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Emergencies
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares climb higher on central bank announcements
2Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
3U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor

HOT NEWS