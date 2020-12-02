Log in
Linesight :'s Giles Heather named RICS Young Surveyor of the Year 2020

12/02/2020 | 11:03am EST
Leading international construction consultancy, Linesight, is delighted to announce that Giles Heather, an Associate Director based in its London office, was named the RICS - Matrics Young Surveyor of the Year 2020 at the virtual ceremony that took place on Friday, 27th November. Giles also triumphed in the ‘Quantity Surveying and Construction’ category earlier in the evening.

In particular, the judges noted Giles’s list of achievements, his resolve to continuously challenge himself, his commitment to driving the profession forward, towards being truly inclusive, sustainable and digitised.

Speaking about Giles’s two wins on the night, the RICS commented:

“His drive for advancement and commitment for client satisfaction as a key account manager has seen him create a guidance tool allowing a projects costs to be aligned to the clients cost segregation and project budgeting protocols. In 2020 Giles and his team launched a Wellbeing initiative to ensure that their organisations employees were treated as individuals and were offered support in their health and wellbeing. As an APC Lead, Giles offers guidance and support to his colleagues involved in the APC, helping his organisation achieve a 100% APC pass rate. He has also used his quantity surveying experience to help the charity New Horizons Youth Centre, who support homeless 16-24-year olds.

Throughout his career Giles has shown impressive engagement with RICS, as a current member of the RICS London Regional Board and an RICS Inspire Ambassador, he is dedicated to inspiring the next generation and moving the profession forward with the highest standards and latest innovations. Judges also praised his focus on the well-being and sustainability of his team, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, commenting that he is a great role model for the new era of surveying talent.”

Linesight would like to congratulate Giles on this fantastic achievement.

END

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 45 years' experience, providing cost and general consultancy services to the construction industry from its 22 offices across Europe, the US, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Linesight works with Tier One clients across a multitude of sectors including Residential, Commercial, Data Centers, Life Sciences, High-Tech Industrial, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight’s specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for their clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com.


© Business Wire 2020
