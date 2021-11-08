Lingo Implements Cloud/UC Services for Itasca Integrated School District

Modern communications solution helps optimize operational performance and add functionality

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/Unified Communications (UC), and managed service provider, today announced that it has completed the implementation of its Cloud/UC system for the Itasca Integrated School District (ISD) in Texas.

Itasca ISD is a Public Independent School District (K-12) with 100+ employees and 600+ students in Itasca, Texas. In Q2 '21, Lingo completed the implementation of its Cloud/UC platform for the entire district, and they have had tremendous success with this technology upgrade.

Itasca ISD was seeking to address the following long-standing issues that they had been experiencing with their former service provider:

Eliminate their outdated phone system and replace their POTs lines with a modern, efficient solution.

Increase their eight incoming phone lines to serve their district better.

Reduce their high monthly long-distance bills that fluctuated greatly month-to-month.

Improve the service and support from their ILEC service provider were extremely poor.

They came to Lingo through a local Lingo Partner/Agent who recommended Lingo's Cloud/UC platform. As a result of the successful implementation of the new communications platform, they were able to achieve the following improvements:

Implemented a Cloud-based solution that increased flexibility, scalability, and business continuity.

Installed an IP-phone in every classroom - more than 115 IP-phones in total!

Added a paging system within the Cloud/UC platform

Added e-fax capabilities; very convenient

Eliminated high monthly long-distance bills and replaced them with a low, consistent monthly cost.

Service & support from Lingo is amazing compared to their previous service provider.

"We are extremely excited about the new Cloud/UC platform that Lingo installed," said Richard Wilson, Director of Technology with Itasca ISD. "The technology is easy to use, works extremely well and is very cost-effective. The ability to have a phone in every classroom, along with a paging system and e-fax, has been amazing! I highly recommend Lingo's Cloud/UC platform and support team for any school district or company who needs multiple voice/data services in multiple locations."

"Since we completed the implementation of Lingo's Cloud/UC platform, the Itasca ISD has been able to optimize their operational performance and enhance their user functionality," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo.

"Lingo's Cloud/UC platform is sold to organizations of all sizes in North American who want to modernize and optimize their communications," said Christopher Ramsey, VP Sales & Marketing at Lingo. "Our value-added approach to everything we do is evident in our innovation and industry-leading customer solutions."

