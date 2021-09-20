Log in
Lingo Unveils Subsidiary Brand Refresh

09/20/2021 | 05:01am EDT
ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced the refresh of the core brand elements of their two sub-brands - Impact Telecom (Impact) and Tempo Wireless (Tempo).

The Impact (Carrier/CPaaS) and Tempo (Consumer Lifeline wireless) brands were updated to align with their core values and reflect the evolution of these businesses within Lingo. 

The new bold logo in cobalt blue and dark lime is similar to the look and feel of the new Lingo brand announced earlier in 2021.  It embodies the characteristics of the combined company's committed team of employees and the qualities of trust, strength and reliability.

"The new branding for Impact and Tempo is one of many parts of our transformation and helps to strengthen our purpose: to serve growing and underserved markets through appropriate and affordable communications solutions," said Vincent M. Oddo, Lingo's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our new positioning leverages the strengths and values delivered through each of our businesses and proudly displays the characteristics we want to communicate to our stakeholders about our brands."

"Even though our logos are changing, our dedication to delivering on our promises to our customers is unwavering," continued Oddo. "What we stand for—our expertise in providing complete and affordable communications solutions will never change."

Lingo's updated logos and streamlined brand architecture convey the continuing evolution and growth of its business. To view the updates, please visit lingo.com/carrier and mytempo.com.

###

About Lingo 

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets.  Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe.  Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care.  For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact 
Christopher Ramsey 
VP Sales & Marketing 
chris.ramsey@lingo.com  

HOT NEWS