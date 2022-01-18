Log in
LingoAce Named to GSV EdTech 150

01/18/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Mandarin Chinese Language Learning Platform Included in List Recognizing the Most Transformational Companies in Education Technology

LingoAce, a leading Mandarin Chinese language learning platform, is included in the GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning curated by female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm GSV Ventures.

LingoAce was chosen from over 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people -- almost half of the global population -- and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

“We are honored to be recognized by the GSV EdTech 150,” said Hugh Yao, CEO and Founder of LingoAce. “With $160 million in new funding raised in 2021, we are in an even better position to grow the business, provide new curriculum offerings, expand into new markets, and bring on talent. Most importantly, we aim to bring the best learning experience to our students.”

LingoAce is transforming the way children learn Mandarin Chinese by creating a fun and engaging education experience for students with tools that make it easy for parents to plan, schedule and monitor their children’s learning. Today, LingoAce has a team of more than 4,000 professionally-certified teachers with international CTCSOL accreditation for Mandarin Chinese language teaching to global students. Based on a globally-accredited syllabus, these learning experiences are designed in-house by LingoAce’s team of curriculum and education specialists, as well as multimedia, animation and gamification experts.

GSV launched the list of education technology leaders in 2020 with the EdTech 50. Due to rapid growth in the sector, necessitated by a global pandemic and continued remarkable technological evolutions, the list increased to 150 in 2021. In 2022, the sector shows no signs of slowing down with the 150 companies selected for this year’s list collectively experiencing revenue growth in the high double digits.

“Today, we announce the annual GSV EdTech 150," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "As the global pandemic continues to drive learners online, more and more companies are innovating in the digital learning space — making it increasingly competitive for companies to make the top 150. We evaluated over 3,000 companies globally this year. The way GSV sees it, Ed is on The Edge, and increasingly more companies have the ideas, know-how, and talent to transform the world and provide all people equal access to the future. We know these companies are well-equipped to help us achieve that goal, and we look forward to watching them do so.”

Learn more about the GSV EdTech 150 and the selection process here. See the full GSV EdTech 150 at www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150

About LingoAce

Established in 2017, LingoAce is a Singapore-based global education technology company and leading Mandarin Chinese language learning platform, offering an immersive language learning experience tailored to meet the needs of learners aged three to 15 years old, across a range of language proficiency levels and diverse cultural backgrounds. A committed partner to both young learners and their parents, LingoAce harnesses the capabilities of research-backed digital content, certified Chinese language teachers, featuring animation, gamification and AI, to effectively deliver authentic and interactive online Chinese language lessons. With offices in the U.S., Southeast Asia and China, LingoAce serves students across 100 countries and regions. By nurturing the next generation of confident multi-lingual communicators, LingoAce aims to broaden their horizons and unlock future opportunities for these students. More information can be found at www.lingoace.com.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.


© Business Wire 2022
