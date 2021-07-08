LinkDoc becomes first Chinese firm to shelve U.S. IPO after Beijing's crackdown

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Chinese medical data group
LinkDoc Technology Ltd has shelved plans for an IPO in
the United States following Beijing's clampdown on overseas
listings by domestic firms, according to three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter.
It is the first known Chinese firm to pull back from its IPO
plans since the crackdown began last week with an investigation
by China's cybersecurity regulator into ride-hailing giant Didi
Global Inc just two days after it made its New York
debut.
Beijing said on Tuesday that it would strengthen supervision
of all Chinese firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory
shift that triggered a sell-off in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
The decision to pull the LinkDoc deal was due to the
crackdown, the sources said. One of the sources said the
regulatory uncertainty affected both the company and investors.
LinkDoc filed for an initial public offering in the United
States last month and was due to price its shares after the U.S.
market close on Thursday.
It had planned to sell 10.8 million shares between $17.50
and $19.50 each. The deal would have raised $211 million at the
upper end of the indicated range. The book closed one day
earlier than planned on Wednesday, two of the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as the information has not
yet been made public yet.
Beijing-based LinkDoc did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet
Chatterjee, Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)