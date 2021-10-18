Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Linking academic to industry: It's indispensable and it's feasible!

10/18/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliances and networking with higher education institutions and research centres have become critical success factors for industry to stay competitive. The interactions between knowledge centres and industry have moved beyond a one-way flow of knowledgefrom universities to industry in many parts of the world. Tunisian graduates, especially in scientific fields have increased dramatically, yet the industry still needs more confidence in the potential value added that these graduates can bring.

This calls for re-examining the interaction between academia and industry with the support of policymakers to enact enabling conditions for productive research collaborations that can support academic requirements through degree programmeswhile strengthening industrial output. Tunisia, like many countries, currently faces challenges to move from a closed to open system of innovation- true collaboration can valorise higher educational research through growing innovation.

This action is part of a series of activities promoted by UfM and the pilot training "Linking academic research to industry" will focus on the national example of Tunisia with the cooperation of the Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESRS).

The training will have two live online class sessions to be held on:

  • 21 October 2021 from 9:30 to 12:00 hrs EST
  • 22 October 2021 from 9:30 to 12:00 hrs EST

The working languages will be English/French/Arabic (live interpretation will be provided). This initiative targets senior and mid-career staff from universities, research centres, industry, ministries, business accelerators, and other organisations interested in deepening their knowledge about enhancing science-to-practice and practice-to-science partnerships. On this occasion, UNIMED will be presented by Mme. Silvia Marchionne, senior project manager.

This training is part of the UfM initiative to reinforce the innovation-employability nexus in the Mediterranean, targeting universities, research centres, policymakers, industry, and intermediary institutions to collaborate in addressing the unemployment of highly qualified graduates. It further supports UfM's objective to establish a Community of Practice, bringing together experts and practitioners from public authorities, social partners, and civil society organisations, to discuss, assess and disseminate experience and good practices covering the priorities set forth by the Ministries centred around youth employment. This course is supported by GIZ on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ). This initiative contributes to the UfM Ministerial Declaration on Employment and Labour (2019) and the EuroMed Valletta Declaration on Research and Innovation (2017).

For questions, kindly refer to education@ufmsecretariat.org and to the website dedicated: Certificate Course: Linking academic research to industry - Union for the Mediterranean - UfM (ufmsecretariat.org)

Disclaimer

Unimed - Unione delle università del Mediterraneo published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 14:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aFinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR
10:23aNeeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions
GL
10:23aNeeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions
GL
10:22aFACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Is Reporting Third Highest Net Profit Margin Since 2008 for Q3
PU
10:22aA &LDQUO;GOLDEN TICKET&RDQUO; : Maxar Young Professional Reflects on GEOINT 20...
PU
10:22aBALLARD POWER : and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and commercialize integrated fuel cell and battery solutions for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility - Form 6-K
PU
10:22aLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Capabilities With Freeform Optics Solutions to Tap into AR and VR Markets
PU
10:22aCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Oct 18, 2021 Drill Mobilized at Marshall Lake for 3,000 Metre Drill Program
PU
10:22aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wines & Spirits · October 18, 2021 Moët Hennessy inaugurates new Research Center devoted to innovation
PU
10:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :pricing of offering of s$300 million 3.29% notes due 2026 under the s$3 billion mtn programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Philips 3Q Net Profit Rose Significantly But Sales Missed Market Views
5Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS