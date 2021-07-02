Log in
Linklaters LLP : advises STADA on the acquisition of a European consumer healthcare portfolio of 16 brands from Sanofi

07/02/2021 | 08:26am EDT
Linklaters has advised global pharmaceutical company STADA AG on the acquisition of a portfolio of consumer health brands, including iconic brands Silomat and Mytosil from Sanofi.

An asset purchase agreement governing the transaction has been entered into on 24 June 2021. Closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Lead and coordination with the STADA Global Legal Department:

Dr Tim Johannsen-Roth (Partner), Sebastian Klingen (Counsel) (both Corporate/M&A, Düsseldorf), Louis Prades (Managing Associate, Corporate/M&A, Paris) and Dr Jana Hager (Counsel, Regulatory/Healthcare, Berlin).

Further team members:

Bernd Meyring (Partner), Asimina Michailidou (Associate) (both Antitrust & Foreign Investment, Brussels), Daniel Alles (Associate, Corporate/M&A, Düsseldorf), Zoé Giovanetti (Associate, Corporate/M&A, Paris), Sonia Cissé (Counsel, TMT, Paris), Atif Bhatti (Managing Associate), Lisa Bauer (Associate) (both IP/Dispute Resolution, Frankfurt), Cyril Boussion (Partner) and Thomas de Wailly (Associate) (both Tax, Paris).

Disclaimer

Linklaters LLP published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
