Linklaters LLP : advises lenders on the financing for Bridgepoint's acquisition of the Infinigate Group

06/23/2021 | 05:03am EDT
Linklaters has advised the lenders in relation to the financing for Bridgepoint's acquisition of the Infinigate Group, a leading specialised value-added distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions for the SME segment. Previously owned by HIG Capital, Infinigate acts as a sales multiplicator between cybersecurity software vendors and resellers, giving vendors market access to more than 10,000 hard-to-reach SME resellers.

The acquisition was supported by financing provided by Pemberton and Goldman Sachs (together providing the unitranche term debt) and UBS (providing the super senior revolving debt).

The Linklaters unitranche team was led by partner Chris Medley alongside managing associates Rohan Saha, Jack Naughton and trainee Riddhima Wahi. Partners Nick Syson and Pathik Gandhi led the super senior RCF team alongside managing associate Shayan Hasan and trainee Athena Ng.

The London team was supported by firm's Frankfurt banking team.

Disclaimer

Linklaters LLP published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 09:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
