Linklaters advises Aperam on the acquisition of stainless-steel recycling company ELG from Franz Haniel & Cie.

05/13/2021 | 03:36am EDT
Linklaters have advised Aperam SA on the takeover of ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless-steel scrap and high-performance materials, from Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH.

The Luxembourg based Aperam SA, a spin-off of the steel producer ArcelorMittal, is a publicly listed leading manufacturer of stainless steel, electrical and special steel with worldwide production facilities.



ELG specialises in trading, processing and recycling raw materials for the stainless-steel industry as well as high-performance materials such as superalloys and titanium. The company, based in Duisburg, has been part of the Haniel portfolio since 1983.

The Linklaters team was led by Kristina Klaaßen-Kaiser (Partner, Corporate/M&A, Düsseldorf), Arnaud Coibion (Partner, Corporate/M&A, Brussels), Bernd Meyring (Partner, Antitrust & Foreign Investment, Brussels) and Sebastian Klingen (Counsel, Corporate/M&A, Düsseldorf).

Linklaters LLP published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:35:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS