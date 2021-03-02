Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Linklaters has advised Storengy and its partners on its investment in Dijon Métropole Smart EnergHy (DMSE)

03/02/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Linklaters has advised Storengy, a leader in gas storage and development of renewable gases, on its investment in Dijon Métropole Smart EnergHy (DMSE), a joint venture created by Dijon Métropole and Rougeot Energie in 2019. Winner of the 'Ecosystems and hydrogen mobility' call for tenders launched by the ADEME in 2019, DMSE aims to develop local zero emission mobility (no noise, greenhouse gas or particle emissions) thanks to the production of green hydrogen, and to make Dijon the first hydrogen city in France.

Linklaters has also advised Storengy, Rougeot Energie and Dijon Métropole on the competition aspects of this transaction, on what is the first clearance from the French Competition Authority for a project in the hydrogen sector.

From 2022 onwards, DMSE will allow dump trucks and buses in the French city of Dijon to run on hydrogen fuel. The hydrogen, locally produced, will come from local waste combustion, thanks to the construction of an electrolyser and the creation of two hydrogen stations.

The electrolyser will be powered from renewable electricity produced by the existing waste-to-energy unit of the city and by other local sources of renewable electricity. The first hydrogen station, which will be located north of Dijon, will be commissioned in early 2022 and will power a fleet of eight dump trucks and six light commercial vehicles. It will have a daily charging capacity of 440 kg of hydrogen, that the parties aim at doubling with the construction of an extension. The second station, located south of Dijon, will be commissioned in early 2023, to supply hydrogen to buses in Dijon, with a daily capacity of 880 kg of hydrogen, which capacity could be tripled at a later stage.

Rougeot Energie will carry out the construction work of the stations as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, before transferring the operation and maintenance of the installations to Storengy, which will offer (in addition to its financial support) its expertise and technical capacities in renewable gases.

Linklaters advised Storengy on the corporate and project development aspects with Darko Adamovic, partner and Romain Marchand, managing associate in Energy & Infrastructures, and Mehdi Boumedine, managing associate in Corporate.

Linklaters advised Storengy, Rougeot Energie and Dijon Metropole on the competition aspects with Pierre Zelenko, partner, Rahel Wendebourg, managing associate, and Pierre Garenne, trainee.

Disclaimer

Linklaters LLP published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aKENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aRA MEDICAL  : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference
BU
06:51aEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Pipeline Review
BU
06:51aKontoor Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results; Provides Outlook for Fiscal 2021
BU
06:51aDOMTAR CORPORATION  : to Repurchase Shares of Common Stock Through an Accelerated Buyback
BU
06:51aXi Jinping Speaks with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the Phone
PU
06:51aXi Jinping Speaks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the Phone
PU
06:51aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON  : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)
PU
06:51aTARGET  : 4Q Sales, Profits Top Wall Street Views
DJ
06:50aPandemic Boosts Target's Growth, at Rivals' Expense
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares pause, awaiting next move in bonds
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
4Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices
5HELLOFRESH SE : PRESS RELEASE : HelloFresh ends strong FY 2020 with record fourth quarter results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ