Linksys Launches Hydra Pro 6, the Newest Addition to its Lineup of WiFi 6 Routers

01/04/2022 | 11:05am EST
The dual-band mesh system delivers a fast, reliable and secure connection at a more affordable price

Linksys, a global leader in home and business WiFi solutions, today announces the availability of its latest and more affordable WiFi 6 product, the Hydra Pro 6.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005357/en/

Linksys Hydra Pro 6 (Photo: Business Wire)

Linksys Hydra Pro 6 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our mission at Linksys is to connect everyone securely, whether it’s someone working from home who needs reliable WiFi or a student intently taking notes during their online class. The Hydra Pro 6 is our latest router in a suite of products that offer next-level streaming, are easy to set up and equipped with advanced security and parental controls,” said Harry Dewhirst, CEO, Linksys. “People shouldn’t worry about a dropped video chat or connections that aren’t secure. WiFi is meant to make life easier not create unnecessary problems in an already difficult world. We are committed to delivering fast, reliable, and secure connectivity to the hybrid work era and beyond, and the Hydra Pro 6 is just the start.”

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 delivers the ultimate WiFi 6 experience to 30+ devices (per node) across 2700 sq. ft. of coverage and wireless speeds up to 5.4 Gbps. Powered by the Qualcomm® Immersive Home 216 Platform plus access to 160 MHz channel, the Hydra Pro 6 unleashes the true power of WiFi 6 with reliable, incredibly fast connectivity and improved network efficiency for seamless video streaming, faster downloading and more. Intelligent Mesh technology offers whole home mesh WiFi coverage that’s easily expandable by adding nodes.

At a time when device-heavy homes are more dependent on WiFi than ever before, the powerful yet easy to use Hydra Pro 6 is a seamless addition to households and allows users to view/prioritize devices through the free Linksys app. Additional features include WPA3/WPA2-Personal encryption and SPI firewall, automatic security updates, parental controls, and a separate guest network.

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is available now in the U.S. for $299 on Linksys.com and is coming soon to major retailers across the globe. For more information on the product please visit: https://www.linksys.com/us/p/p-mr5500/

Product imagery can be found here.

About Linksys

At Linksys, we strive to build the world’s most reliable, innovative, future-ready wireless technologies that can securely connect every person and everything, effortlessly. Founded in 1988, Linksys has since established itself as a premier networking brand. Today, Linksys hardware products, software, and services are sold in 64 countries worldwide, ranging from home routers and mesh systems to business access points and switches. Recently, Linksys expanded into education and enterprise through its partnership with Fortinet, the leader in enterprise-grade security. Linksys. For every connection.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.


